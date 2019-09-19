Babul Supriyo Go Back: Union Minister heckled, barred from entering Jadavpur University

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 19: Union Minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly heckled by some students at Kolkata's Jadavpur University.

Hundreds of students surrounded Babul Supriyo and shouted "go back" and the students waving flags of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) said that the BJP leader was not welcome on the campus, according to a The Hindu report.

The event was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at Jadavpur University this afternoon.

"I did not come here to do politics. But I am saddened by the behaviour of some of the students of the university, the way they have heckled me. They pulled me by my hair and pushed me," Supriyo was quoted by news agency Press Trust of India.

Supriyo also claimed that the protesting students tried to "provoke him by openly calling themselves naxals".

According to PTI, Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das tried to talk with agitating students, who refused to move from the main entrance of the university.

"Whatever they may try to do, they cannot provoke me. The role of the opposition in keeping democracy alive is as important as that of the ruling party, and it is also necessary to listen to the differences patiently," he said on Twitter as he condemned the "stampede-like situation".

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has taken a "very serious view" of the incident, his press secretary told reporters, adding he has spoken to the Chief Secretary of the state about the matter.

"The incident of gherao of Union Minister Babul Supriyo and others by a section of the students in Jadavpur University is a very serious matter. It shows an adverse reflection on the law and force agency in the state," Governor Dhankhar told PTI.