Baba Ka Dhaba owner’s condition stable, moved out of ICU

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 2: The condition of Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is stable and he has been moved to a general ward. Prasad had last week attempted suicide following which he was rushed to hospital.

He was moved to the general ward after spending 5 days in ICU. He has been taken off the ventilator and his condition is stable, doctors said.

Kanta Prasad had become famous overnight after his on the social media went viral. He had opened a new restaurant, but had to close it due to losses. Following this he went back to the roadside eatery in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Hindustan Times had reported that he shut down his new restaurant in February due to heavy losses. He had spent Rs 5 lakh to open the restaurant and the monthly expenditure was Rs 1 lakh and the average monthly sales never crossed Rs 40,000.

These expenses included Rs 35,000 for rent, Rs 36,000 for salaries of three employees and Rs 15,000 for the ration, electricity and water. However he had to close down the restaurant after the number of customers started decreasing.