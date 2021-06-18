Baba Ka Dhaba owner attempts suicide, hospitalised

New Delhi, June 18: The owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad attempted suicide on Thursday night and has been been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.

He was identified by the police after a PCR call said that a man who attempted suicide has arrived at the hospital.

Kanta Prasad had become famous overnight after his on the social media went viral. He had opened a new restaurant, but had to close it due to losses. Following this he went back to the roadside eatery in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Hindustan Times had reported that he shut down his new restaurant in February due to heavy losses.

He had spent Rs 5 lakh to open the restaurant and the monthly expenditure was Rs 1 lakh and the average monthly sales never crossed Rs 40,000.

These expenses included Rs 35,000 for rent, Rs 36,000 for salaries of three employees and Rs 15,000 for the ration, electricity and water. However he had to close down the restaurant after the number of customers started decreasing.

