YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’: Free entry at all monuments, museums from Aug 5 to 15

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 03: As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Union Culture ministry on Wednesday announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India protected monuments/sites across the country from August 5-15, 2022.

    ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’: Free entry at all monuments, museums from Aug 5 to 15

    "As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022," tweeted Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy.

    PM Modi urges people to strengthen Har Ghar Tiranga movement PM Modi urges people to strengthen Har Ghar Tiranga movement

    Prime Minister Modi flagged off the 'Padyatra' (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad and inaugurated the curtain raiser activities of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on March 12, 2021.

    With over 16,000 events and programs spread across 28 States, 8 Union Territories, and 150+ countries globally, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is well placed to set off India into the Amrit Kaal, on the road to India@2047. This campaign has focused on the overarching role of culture and heritage in enabling a nation to remember the past, celebrate the present, and aspire for a better future.

    Comments

    More INDIA AT 75 News  

    Read more about:

    india at 75 museum monument

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X