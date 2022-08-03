‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’: Free entry at all monuments, museums from Aug 5 to 15

Let contributions of unsung heroes for transforming India not be forgotten

New Delhi, Aug 03: As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Union Culture ministry on Wednesday announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India protected monuments/sites across the country from August 5-15, 2022.

"As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022," tweeted Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy.

PM Modi urges people to strengthen Har Ghar Tiranga movement

Prime Minister Modi flagged off the 'Padyatra' (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad and inaugurated the curtain raiser activities of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on March 12, 2021.

With over 16,000 events and programs spread across 28 States, 8 Union Territories, and 150+ countries globally, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is well placed to set off India into the Amrit Kaal, on the road to India@2047. This campaign has focused on the overarching role of culture and heritage in enabling a nation to remember the past, celebrate the present, and aspire for a better future.

