Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Acharya Vinoba Bhave and his nonviolent revolution

Acharya Vinoba Bhave and his nonviolent revolution

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 23: Vinayak Narahari, popularly known as Acharya Vinoba Bhave is best known for the Bhoodan Movement. He is considered a National Teacher of India and the spiritual successor of Mahatma Gandhi.

Born on 11 September 1895 in a small village called Gagoji (present-day Gagode Budruk) in Kolaba in the Konkan region lived in accordance with the eleven vows, included in Gandhian daily prayer, viz. non-violence, truthfulness, absolute honesty, chastity, poverty, manual work, temperance, fearlessness, respect for all religions, independence in the matter of money, and non-recognition of cast distinctions.

He was associated with Mahatma Gandhi in the Indian independence movement. He stayed for some time at Gandhi's Sabarmati ashram in a cottage that was named after him, 'Vinoba Kutir'.

After Gandhiji's return from South Africa early in 1915, Vinoba recognised in him the kindred-most of spirits and requested him to adopt himself as his spiritual son in 1916. In 1921, Jamnalal Bajaj requested Gandhiji to give him his best and most trusted lieutenant at Sabarmati Ashram to be sent to Wardha to start a similar Ashram. Gandhiji sent Vinoba. Jamanalal placed his whole family under his charge.

Bhave participated with a keen interest in the activities at Gandhi's ashram, like teaching, studying, spinning, and improving the lives of the community. His involvement with Gandhi's constructive programs related to Khadi, village industries, new education (Nai Talim), sanitation and hygiene also kept on increasing.

Speaking about Vinoba, Gandhiji said, "He is one of the Ashram's rare pearls - one of those who have come not to be blessed but to bless, not to receive but to give".

In 1940 he was chosen by Gandhi to be the first individual Satyagrahi (an individual standing up for Truth instead of a collective action) against British rule.

It is said that Gandhi envied and respected Bhave's celibacy, a vow he made in his adolescence, in fitting with his belief in the Brahmacharya principle. Bhave also participated in the Quit India Movement.

Bhave was arrested several times during the 1920s and 1930s and served a five-year jail sentence in the 1940s for leading non-violent resistance to British rule.

The jails for Bhave had become the places of reading and writing. He wrote Ishavasyavritti and Sthitaprajna Darshan in jail. He also learned four South Indian languages and created the script of Lok Nagari at Vellore jail.

In the jails, he gave a series of talks on the Bhagavad Gita in Marathi, to his fellow prisoners. Bhave participated in the nationwide civil disobedience periodically conducted against the British and was imprisoned with other nationalists.

Despite these many activities, he was not well known to the public. He gained national prominence when Gandhi chose him as the first participant in a new nonviolent campaign in 1940. All were calling him in his short name, Vinoba.

Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 23:03 [IST]