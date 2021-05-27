Ayush ministry all set to launch portal to document alternate therapy outcomes

New Delhi, May 27: The ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy) is all set to launch the clinical repository portal, and Ayush Sanjivani mobile application in an event on Thursday. According to reports, the portal will provide access to clinical outcomes in the field of alternative therapy, and further research and analysis.

Union minister of state (independent charge) for Ayush, Kiren Rijiju, will launch the Ayush Clinical Case Repository (ACCR) portal, and the third version of Ayush Sanjivani app in a virtual event.

In a statement, the Ayush ministry said, "The Ayush Clinical Repository (ACCR) portal (https://accr.ayush.gov.in/) will serve as a platform to support both Ayush practitioners and general public. This portal aims to aggregate information about clinical outcomes achieved by Ayush practitioners on a large scale. It will facilitate not just dissemination of information but also further analysis and research. It is expected to document the strengths of Ayush systems for treatment of various disease conditions."

It is reportedly said that the portal would not only benefit the practitioner community, and the public, but will also help widen the scientific base of all streams of Ayush.

The Ayush Sanjivani app (third version) is now on Google Play Store and iOS. This version facilitates a significant study and documentation regarding the efficacy of selected Ayush interventions.

Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 11:45 [IST]