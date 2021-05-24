YouTube
    Ayodhya mosque building plan submitted for approval at Dhannipur village

    Ayodhya, May 24: The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation has submitted to the Ayodhya Development Authority the building plan of the mosque, for which the Supreme Court had allotted five acres in the Babri Masjid-Ramjnabhoomi case.

    The verdict had paved way for the construction of a Ram temple on the site, where once the Babri Masjid stood in Ayodhya.

    The mosque for which the building plan was submitted for approval will be constructed at Ayodhya's Dhannipur village.

    Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation member Afzaal Ahmad Khan held a meeting with officials of the development authority about the project, under which a 300-bed super-specialty hospital, a community kitchen and a research centre to highlight the Muslim's contribution in nation building will be constructed, a statement said.

    The mosque will have enough space to accommodate around 2,000 people at a time.

    The sketches of the plan in 11 sets were submitted to Ayodhya Development Authority Vice-Chairman Vishal Singh with a processing fee of Rs 89,000 for approval, the statement said.

    Afzaal Khan said as the sketches were in large size and these could not be submitted online.

    Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 19:20 [IST]
