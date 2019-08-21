  • search
    Ayodhya hearing: Deity a perpetual minor, property cannot dealt with, sold, SC told

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: The hearing in the Ayodhya case resumed amidst drama in the court of the Chief Justice of India.

    The Bench which began proceedings 15 minutes late was interrupted for sometime by the legal team of P Chidambaram, who sough to make a mention before the court regarding the anticipatory bail plea. The legal team went up to the CJI after Justice N V Ramanna said that he is sending the file to the first court for appropriate orders.

    Ayodhya hearing: Deity a perpetual minor, property cannot dealt with, sold, SC told
    File Photo of Supreme Court

    Meanwhile Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla Virajman said that if the janam Asthana is the deity and the property itself is the deity, then no one can claim adverse possession on the basis of Babri Masjid.

    Ayodhya hearing: Muslim side changed track, counsel for Ram Lalla tells SC

    He said if there was a temple and people have been worshipping there as the birthplace, then nobody can claim ownership by adverse possession of the Ramjanmabhumi. Further he said that if there is no temple, no deity, the faith of the people of Ramjanmabhumi as the birthplace is enough. The putting up of an idol gives further sanctity.

    He argued that the Ayodhya deity is a perpetual minor and the property of a minor cannot be dealt with, sold or alienated.

    Three judges of the Allahabad High Court had held that there was a temple at the disputed site, Vaidyanathan told the bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

    "Justice SU Khan of the high court had said that the mosque was built on the ruins of the temple," the senior advocate told the bench.

    Senior advocate K Parasaran, also appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla Virajman' told the court that it must do "full and complete justice" in all matters before it.

    The bench had on Friday last asked as to whether anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' (descendants of Lord Ram) dynasty still resides in Ayodhya.

    Ayodhya: How Ram Lalla, a deity and minor is fighting the case as a juristic person

    Fourteen appeals have been filed in the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

    On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, which was constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
