Ayodhya Case: Daily hearings to end tomorrow, says CJI

New Delhi, Oct 15: Daily hearings in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute will come to an end on Wednesday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi said today.

"Today is 39th day. Tomorrow is 40th day and last day of hearing in the case," said CJI Gogoi during the hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The deadline to conclude the hearing is October 18. October 17 would be the last day for wrapping up the hearing when the parties will have to make the final arguments.

Need to correct historical wrong committed by Babur, Hindu party tells SC

A "historical wrong" was committed by victorious emperor Babur by constructing a mosque at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhyawhich needed to be rectified now, a Hindu party said in the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the Ram Janmbhoomi­Babri masjid land dispute case.

Senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for a Hindu party, that there were several mosques in Ayodhya where Muslims can pray but Hindus cannot change the birth place of Lord Ram.

Parasaran, appearing for Mahant Suresh Das, who is a defendant in a law suit filed by Sunni Waqf Board and others, said that emperor Babur conquered India and committed a historical wrong by constructing a mosque at the birthplace of Lord Ram by placing himself above the law.

The Ayodhya case

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, which started the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the vexatious dispute, has revised the deadline for wrapping up the proceedings and has fixed it on October 17.

Ayodhya: Hindus have no right other than that of prescription, Muslim parties tell SC

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished, sparking communal riots in the country.