Axis My India Exit Poll predicts BJP to win in Manipur with 33-43 seats

New Delhi, Mar 7: The Axis My India exit poll has predicted the BJP to emerge victorious in recently-held elections in Manipur. The saffron party is expected to win 33-43 seats in the 60-member assembly.

From 22 seats in 2017, the Congress is being reduced to 4-8 seats while the NPP is expected to win 4-8 seats. The NPF is likely to win 4-8 seats while JD(U) will bag 2-4 seats, the exit poll claims. Others are predicted to win 0-3 seats.

Seat Projection:

BJP: 33-43

Congress: 4-8

NPP: 4-8

NPF: 4-8

JD(U): 2-4

Others: 0-3

Jan Ki Baat-India News exit poll

The BJP will retain the power with a clear lead in 60-member Manipur assembly polls in 2022, as per Jan Ki Baat-India News exit poll. The saffron party will emerge victorious in 23-28 seats, it claimed.

The Congress is ending at second place with 10-14 seats while NPP will get 7-8 seats. The NPF is predicted to win 5-8 seats while the JD(U) is likely to emerge victorious in 5-7 seats. Others are predicted to win 2-3 seats in the elections.

Seat Projection:

BJP: 23-28

Cong: 10-14

NPP: 7-8

NPF: 5-8

JDU: 5-7

Others: 2-3

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 21:59 [IST]