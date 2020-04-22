Aviation Ministry headquarters to be sealed off after staffer tests positive

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: The headquarters of the Civil Aviation Ministry will be sealed off as per protocol after a staffer tested positive.

The ministry headquarters is based at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi's Jor Bagh.

An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID-19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution, the ministry said.

Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. They are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling, the ministry also said.

This incident comes just a day after a Lok Sabha staffer tested positive for coronavirus. Prior to this a staffer at the Raj Bhavan too tested positive for COVID-19.