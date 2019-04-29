Average assets of BJD candidates contesting Odisha polls is Rs 4.59 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: Out of the 1,121 candidates contesting the Odisha assembly elections , 332 (30%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 1,420 candidates analysed during Odisha Assembly elections in 2014, 333(23%) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 1261 candidates analysed during Odisha Assembly elections in 2009, 292(23%) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

257 (23%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

7 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 9 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

63 candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Jay Panda faces uphill task to retain stronghold Kendrapara

49 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 49 candidates, 2 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

17 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping.

58 (40%) out of 146 candidates from BJD, 86 (59%) out of 145 candidates from BJP, 64 (46%) out of 139 candidates from INC, 12(11%) out of 106 candidates fielded by BSP and 67 (23%) out of 298 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

40 (27%) out of 146 candidates from BJD, 67 (46%) out of 145 candidates from BJP, 48 (35%) out of 139 candidates from INC, 11(10%) out of 106 candidates fielded by BSP and 55 (19%) out of 298 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

59 constituencies in the Odisha assembly elections have 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. 56 constituencies in the Odisha assembly elections 2014 had 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

Financial:

Out of the 1121 candidates analysed, 304 (27%) are crorepatis. Out of 1420 candidates analysed during Odisha 2014 assembly elections, 244 (17%) candidates were crorepatis. Out of 1261 candidates analysed during Odisha 2009 assembly elections, 94 (7%) candidates were crorepatis.

97 (66%) out of 146 fielded by BJD, 75 (52%) out of 145 candidates from BJP, 73 (53%) out of 139 candidates from INC, 5 (5%) out of 106 candidates from BSP, 4 (27%) out of 15 candidates fielded by AAP, and 41 (14%) out of 298 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Attack on EC squad: BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy arrested

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections 2019 is Rs 1.69 Crore. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections 2014 was Rs 91.14 lakhs whereas The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Odisha Assembly Elections 2009 was Rs 50.88 lakhs.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 146 BJD candidates is Rs 4.59 Crores, 145 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 2.78 Crores, 139 INC candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.85 Crores, 106 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs 27.75 lakhs, and 298 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 68.75 Lakhs.

Other details:

710 (63%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 409 (36%) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. While 1 candidate has declared he is more than 80 years old and 1 candidate has not disclosed his age in the affidavit.

Out of the 1121 candidates analyzed, only 112 (10%) women are contesting in the Odisha 2019 Assembly Election. In 2014, 117(8%) women candidates contested the elections.