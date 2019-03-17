Automated replies from PM Modi's account tag parody accounts, fake Nirav Modi

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 17: Automated endeavor to push PM Narendra Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign has embarrassed the BJP as s fake Nirav Modi and other parody accounts were tagged in the messages.

    On Saturday (March 16), the Narendra Modi verified account pushed a series of tweets, tagging accounts that tweeted to Narendra Modi using #MainBhiChowkidar, including some that are critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

    Narendra Modi's verified Twitter account tagged 'Nirav Modi Fan/@niiravmodi' and wrote, "@niiravmodi Your participation makes the #MainBhiChowkidar movement stronger."

    Also Read | PM adds prefix on Twitter, changes name to 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi'; other BJP leaders follow suit

    Also, PM Modi's Twitter account tagged 'Narendra Modi@AmbaniKaChela'. A photo was attached to the tweet thanking the account for joining 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' movement.

    'Lalu Prasad Yadav (Parody)/@ModiLeDubega' was tagged in another tweet.

    The campaign appeared to be a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has often used the phrase "chowkidar chor hai" (the watchman is a thief) as a taunt to the prime minister while referring to the controversial Rafale jet deal.

