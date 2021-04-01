Aunty must show restraint: Suvendu Adhikari’s dig at Mamata

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: Mocking Mamata Banerjee her once trusted aide Suvendu Adhikari said that she should avoid using filthy language. Referring to her as aunty, he warned about the impending defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Adhikari was referring to Mamata's comment about central forces having to stay back in the state even after the election results are declared on May 2 to protect those who worked against her.

"She should show some restraint as she is the Chief Minister. She uses filthy language for the Prime Minister. She is 66-year-old aunty," The BJP leader is facing off Banerjee electorally in this constituency.

"Modi will also be here. This is part of India," Adhikari said according to an ANI report.

"She addressed press illegally, even in Hooghly she named Nandigram and after that, on helipad, she addressed the press on Nandigram. Her efforts to influence voters will be in vain. We expect that no re-polling should be done, no violence should be done. Everyone is active, Central forces are here, 14 drones are being used, 76 booths are manned by the quick response team and other forces. I am happy that there would be peace. Everything should be left to the people, Adhikari also said according to the ANI report.