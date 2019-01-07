  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Attired like MGR, TDP MP plays Tamil song in Lok Sabha

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 7: A TDP member struck an unusual note in the Lok Sabha on Monday when he played a Tamil song in the house. Naramalli Sivaprasad, known for sporting different costumes in the House, was dressed like former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran and held a whip in his hand.

    TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed like former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran. Courtesy: ANI news
    TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed like former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran. Courtesy: ANI news

    During Question Hour, he walked into the Well and sought to flog himself. As members from other parties continued with their protests, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon.

    Also read: Grand Alliance's first meeting on seat sharing at Tejashwi's house on Monday

    At the time the Speaker was adjourning proceedings, Sivaprasad switched on an audio device that played a famous Tamil film song of MGR, who was also a cine actor. After the proceedings were adjourned, some members were seen chatting with Sivaprasad while BJP member Anurag Thakur switched off the audio player.

    TDP has been demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Many of the party's MPs were suspended from the House last week for unruly behaviour.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    lok sabha telugu desam party 2019 lok sabha elections

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue