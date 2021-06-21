Attack avenged: 3 Lashkar terrorists including top commander gunned down by forces

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 21: Three terrorists including a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba were gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. The gun battle which began on Sunday night resulted from a joint operation conducted by the Army, CRPF and J&K police.

Mudasir Pandit, a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists who was involved in the killing of three police personnel, two councillors and two civilians was killed in the encounter. IN all three terrorists were killed, Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar told ANI.

Terrorist killed in Nowgam encounter in J&K

The security forces, launched several operations following a terror attack in North Kashmir on June 12.

The attack took place when a police party led by sub-inspector, Mukesh Kumar was stationed at the main town for enforcing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said that two of the four policemen, Waseem and Showkat were martyred in the attack. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said on Twitter following the strike, " strongly condemn the terror attack on civilians and security personnel at Sopore, Baramulla. My sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. Praying for the early recovery of the injured."

He said that these terrorists are enemies of humanity and such a despicable act will not go unpunished.