Atmanirbhar: The complete import embargo list of Defence Ministry

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 09: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the Ministry of Defence will introduce an import embargo on 101 items beyond the given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production.

He also said that the MoD is ready for a big push towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the 5 pillars Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography and Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named 'Atamnirbhar, Singh also said.

The list of 101 embargoed items comprises of not just simple parts but also some high tech weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, LCHs, radars and many other items to fulfil needs of our Defence Services, Singh also said.

This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed and developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.

Full embargo list: