Ather Energy rejoins Kerala Blasters FC as official partner for Indian Super League

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Continuing its association with Kerala Blaster Football Club, Ather Energy, India's leading electric scooter manufacturer, has joined the team as its official partner again in Indian Super League (ISL).

The ISL is a popular sport among Keralites and this collaboration has helped Ather Energy, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, to create awareness about the electric vehicle in India and the brand among the famous Manjappada (KB fans).

As a result, Ather has opened three Experience Centre's in Trivandrum, Kochi and Kozhikode and another 4 centres in other cities in Kerala are in the pipeline.

Ather Energy, which has been in forefront of the EV revolution in India, was founded by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain in 2013. It manufactures two electric scooters - the Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus.

It has also established an electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country called Ather Grid. With over 300 charging points, it is one of the country's largest fast-charging networks for electric vehicles.

Ather 450x comes with standout features in the electric segment. Notably, it goes 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds and goes up to 116 km in one charge. The other highlights include 7inch touch dashboard with Google map and fast-charging facilities at public places which gives 15 km range in just 10 minutes.

The Magic Created by collaboration on Social Media

A promotional video of the collaboration between Ather Energy and Kerala Blasters has set the social media on fire. It has garnered over 3.63 lakh views by the time this story went for publishing on Instagram alone.

Thanks to Kerala Blasters' performance, it has pushed Ather Energy to shift gears as Kerala is becoming a steady market for the company.

