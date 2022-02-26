US mulls new sanctions against Russia today, decision in coordination with allies

At UNSC motion against Russia, India abstains, Moscow vetoes

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution on Friday which deplored in the strongest terms the country's military action in Ukraine. The resolution demanded the immediate withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

The motion co-written by the United States and Albania found favour from 11 of the 15 nations., India, China and the UAE abtained.

The resolution was a no-go right from the start because of Moscow's veto power as a permanent member of the country.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote, "let me make one thing clear. Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices, you cannot veto the truth, you cannot veto our principles, you cannot veto the Ukrainian people."

Make no mistake, Russia is isolated. It has no support for the invasion of Ukraine,, Barbara Woodward, Britain's ambassador to the UN said. We have a solemn obligation to not look away. At the very minimum, we have an obligation to object," Greenfield said.

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 8:02 [IST]