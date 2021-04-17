At Rs 236 crore, TN tops valuables seized during assembly elections 2021

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 17: The multiple agencies deployed by the Election Commission have till date seized valuables worth Rs 1,000 crore so far in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam.

    Cash worth Rs 236 crore has been seized from Tamil Nadu., while in the case of West Bengal it is Rs 50.71 crore. In Assam and Kerala the seizures were worth Rs 27.09 crore and Rs 27.09 crore while in Puducherry the figure stood 5.52 crore.

    The seizure this time is five times more when compared to the 2016 assembly elections. Officials pegged the seizure this year at Rs 1,001.44 crore.

    To monitor the elections, the Election Commission deployed 5 special expenditure observers and 321 expenditure observers to prevent the misuse of money and other valuables by the political parties. The EC had declared 259 constituencies as expenditure sensitive in 2021.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 7:44 [IST]
