AIADMK slams DMK as Udhaynidhi Stalin wears shirt with party symbol while casting his vote

Did not breach MCC by remarks on Swaraj, Jaitley: Udhayanidhi

DMK complains to Election Commission against 'unauthorised' entry of persons in strong room campuses

At Rs 236 crore, TN tops valuables seized during assembly elections 2021

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 17: The multiple agencies deployed by the Election Commission have till date seized valuables worth Rs 1,000 crore so far in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam.

Cash worth Rs 236 crore has been seized from Tamil Nadu., while in the case of West Bengal it is Rs 50.71 crore. In Assam and Kerala the seizures were worth Rs 27.09 crore and Rs 27.09 crore while in Puducherry the figure stood 5.52 crore.

Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: 71.79% voter turnout recorded in single-phase polls

The seizure this time is five times more when compared to the 2016 assembly elections. Officials pegged the seizure this year at Rs 1,001.44 crore.

To monitor the elections, the Election Commission deployed 5 special expenditure observers and 321 expenditure observers to prevent the misuse of money and other valuables by the political parties. The EC had declared 259 constituencies as expenditure sensitive in 2021.