At PM’s meet with J&K leaders, prime focus on delimitation

    New Delhi, June 24: The main focus of the all party meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir..

    Sources tell OneIndia that all issues that are brought forward by the parties from J&K will be discussed during the meeting, but the main focus would be the furthering of the political process.

    The meeting would be the first step since the abrogation of Article 370 towards holding of assembly elections and seeing the return of elected representatives. On Wednesday, the Election Commission held a meeting with all 20 Deputy Commissioner virtually and discussed details such as administrative issues relating to their respective districts. The data furnished by the DCs, which also includes physical and demographic issues relating to their respective districts will be used by the Delimitation Panel to redraw assembly segments.

    CPM leader. Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is the spokesperson for the six party People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration said that they had not been given an agenda. We are attending the meet to see what the Centre is offering. The leaders have indicated that they will press for the restoration of Article 370 and full statehood. We should be given back the biggest thing that they have taken away from us, he also said.

    The meeting would also be attended by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and J&K's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 8:31 [IST]
