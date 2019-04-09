At Kanhaiya Kumar nomination filing, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar on guest list

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: When CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar files his nominations from the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency, one would witness a host of celebrities.

Bollywood couple Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi are expected to be present at the event. The other star who is expected to be present is Swara Bhaskar. The others who figure in the tentative guest list are Gurmehar Kaur, Shehla Rashid and Prakash Raj.

This is however a tentative list and even if some of them do not show up, they would join Kumar during the campaign.

The others who would attend are Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani, HT said while quoting Kumar's brother, Prince Kumar. The others who would extend support are Rohit Vemula's mother and also the mother of Najeeb Ahmed, the JNU students who went missing under suspicious circumstances.