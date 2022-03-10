YouTube
    Assembly poll results: BJP is already set for a stellar show in 2024

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 10: The BJP has put up a stellar show in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party also is set to form the government in Goa and Manipur, trends at 11.30 am indicated.

    Assembly poll results: BJP is already set for a stellar show in 2024

    The win in Uttar Pradesh is an important one for the BJP. It is a clear morale booster for the BJP as it also shows the pro-incumbency trends in states where it was in power. This puts the BJP in a advantageous position in its preparation for the 2024 elections, leading psephologist Dr. Sandeep Shastri said.

    For the BJP what worked was a well oiled campaign and the role of the Central leadership. In Uttarakhand even after changing the CM thrice, the BJP put up a solid show, Dr. Shastri adds. The BJP's performance in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is largely attributed to local delivery of services, he also added.

    The Aam Aadmi Party too put up a solid show in Punjab. It is ahead in 89 seats way past the majority mark in a house where the total strength is 117. This victory signals that it is emerging as a key challenger to the BJP. It also raises questions about the future of the Congress.

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022 assembly election results

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:01 [IST]
