Exit Poll Results Date and Time For UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand - All You Need To Know

New Delhi, Mar 07: With the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections coming to a close today, the exit polls will be out later today.

The exit polls for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be aired by various news outlets today. The counting of votes will take place on Mar 10.

The exit polls will be released only after 7pm today (March 7) once the voting concludes in Uttar Pradesh.

Prominent channels that air exit polls are ABP Network, Times Now, India Today, Aaj Tak, Zee News, TV9 Bharatvarsh and others.

According to Section 126A of the Representation of the People's Act, 1951, it puts a ban on exit polls from the period between the commencements of the poll until half an hour after the closing of the final phase of the poll.

However, it is not true that the exit polls are factual and correct all the time.

Uttar Pradesh:

The most closely watched and anticipated elections this year took place in Uttar Pradesh. This high stake battle was between the ruling BJP led by Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav. While several have predicted that the BJP may retain power, but with a lesser number, others have also given the SP a decent chance in the elections.

Uttarakhand:

The battle in Uttarakhand has always been a straight forward one between the BJP and Congress. This year around the predictions are that it would be a neck and neck fight between the two national parties. Since the state was formed the BJP and Congress have been shuffling power. While the final results would be announced on March 10, several opinion polls have predicted the BJP may bag around 31-37 seats in the 70 member assembly, while the Congress could get 30-36 seats.

Punjab:

Punjab witnessed a lot of turmoil in the run up to the elections. The Congress decided to replace Captain Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister, which eventually led to him quitting the party and forming his own outfit. The battle in Punjab has been swinging since the While the Congress is hopeful of a good performance under Charanjit Singh Channi, the surprise package this year could be the Aam Aadmi Party.

Manipur:

The polls in Manipur were held in two phases. The battle looks like a straight forward one between the BJP and Congress. Several opinion polls have shown the N Biren Singh of the BJP is the most preferred to be Chief Minister. The predictions also show that the BJP could end up with 33-37 seats, while the Congress may bag 13-17. The regional parties such as the NPF and NPP could get anything between 2 to 6 seats.

Goa:

The Goa elections this year were interesting considering the fact that new players such as the Trinamool Congress entered the arena. Results of the Goa elections will be out on March 10 along with four other states. While the fight is between the Congress and BJP, parties such as the AAP and TMC could create some upsets. Most opinion polls show that the BJP has a slight edge in Goa, with the Congress coming a close second.

