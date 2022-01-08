YouTube
    Assembly elections 2022: A look at the full schedule

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The Election Commission of India, today announced the election dates for Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

    The ECI said that in view of the prevailing situation there shall be no roadshows, physical rallies allowed in the five states until January 15. The elections would begin on February 10 and end on March 7, while voting would be held on March 10.

    Here is a look at the full schedule:

    • First phase: UP (Feb 10)
    • Second phase: Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa (Feb 14)
    • Third phase UP: Feb 20)
    • Fourth phase :UP (Feb 23)
    • Fifth phase: Manipur, UP (Feb 27)
    • Sixth phase: Manipur, UP (March 3)
    • Seventh phase: UP (March 7)
    • Counting of votes: March 10

    Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 17:16 [IST]
    X