Assam: Two NDFB militants gunned down

Haflong (Assam), Dec 16: Two National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces and a kidnapped person rescued in Assam's Dima Hasao district today, police said.

Acting on specific information, an operation was launched in a forest area in Umrangso along the Assam- Meghalaya border and an encounter followed in which two NDFB militants were injured.

They succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital, Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police, Ankur Jain said.

A 9 mm pistol was recovered from the encounter site. The police rescued the manager of a coal quarry, Mahendra Rai who was kidnapped by the militants on December four last from an area under Muriap police outpost area of Meghalaya.

Jain said that search operations were continuing in the area as they suspected that there were more militants who managed to escape.

