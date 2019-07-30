  • search
    Assam singer Zubeen Garg says,'These Brahmins should be killed'; case registered

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Dispur, July 30: Assam's singing sensation Zubeen Garg has landed in a fresh controversy after he stated at a cultural event that Brahmins should be killed.

    Assam's singing sensation Zubeen Garg

    According to a report, the renowned singer sparked controversy during an event held at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) auditorium on Friday night. In that event, he had said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "I am Brahmin, but I have snapped my 'lagun' (a sacred thread worn by Brahmins) in the movie. I had removed the thread earlier, and still, don't wear it. These Brahmins should be killed."

    Several cases have been lodged across Assam against the singer for his statement against the community at an event held at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) auditorium on Friday night.

    "We have lodged a case against Garg on Sunday under several sections of IPC for instigating hatred between different groups and castes with his comments," said Khargeswar Rabha, officer in-charge of Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati.

    Earlier in January, Garg had sparked a controversy by allegedly insulting the Bharat Ratna award on Republic Day. That time too, FIR stated that Garg used 'unparliamentary' language and defamed India's highest civilian honour.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 10:17 [IST]
