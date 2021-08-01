Assam set to move Supreme Court to resolve Mizoram border row

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 01: Assam government is likely to the Supreme Court against the alleged hostile acts of Mizoram government, in relation to the violent incidents that claimed seven lives and injured over 50 people and consequent FIRs.

    Himanta Biswa Sarma
    Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called clashes along the inter-state border as "unacceptable" to people of both the states and advocated a resolution through talks.

    Sarma, who has been booked with criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder in an FIR by Mizoram Police, also spoke of keeping alive the spirit of the North East in a twitter post.

    "Our main focus is on keeping the spirit of North-East alive. What happened along the Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to the people of both states.

    "Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM had promised to call me post his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion," Sarma said in his tweet.

    Despite an attempt by Shah to resolve the long standing border disuptes between Assam and its neighbours earlier this month through a meeting he chaired, at least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed while defending a disputed boundary with Mizoram and more than 50 people injured, including the police chief of the district of Cachar.

    The Mizoram police had lodged an FIR against Sarma and six Assam officials under various charges, including charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, at Vairengte police station.

    The Assam Police has also issued summons to six officials of Mizoram government, including the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Kolasib district, and ordered them to appear at Dholai police station on Monday.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 18:36 [IST]
    X