Assam police registers case against Mamata Banerjee over NRC remark

The Assam Police on Thursday registered an FIR against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following multiple complaints alleging she made an inflammatory speech over the updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the northeastern state.

The complaint was filed by Gauhati High Court advocate Tailendra Nath Das and the police have registered an FIR under Section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Das also accused Banerjee of contempt of the apex court as the update of the NRC is being done under the direct the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The section pertains to promoting enmity among groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Banerjee had in a meeting at Ahmedpur in West Bengal accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "hatching a conspiracy" to drive out Bengalis from Assam by "excluding" their names from the first draft of the NRC, which was published on the midnight of December 31.

"I warn the BJP government at the Centre not to play with fire... This is a conspiracy of the Centre to drive out around 1.80 crore people from the state," she had said.

Numerous groups staged protests across Assam today condemning her statement. At several places, including in Tinsukia and Biswanath, Banerjee's effigies were burnt.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Assam also condemned Banerjee for her remarks on Wednesday that the Narendra Modi government was "conspiring" to strike off the names of 12.5 million Bengalis from the updated NRC to eventually drive them out in a move "similar to Bongal kheda of the 1960s" that made over 50,000 take refuge in Bengal.

"Banerjee made the comment to lure Bengali-speaking people towards Trinamool Congress because the BJP is gaining ground in her state. Bengalis in Assam have had no issues with NRC but she is playing a dangerous game even if it means contempt of court," state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

OneIndia News