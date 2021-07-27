Assam-Mizoram clashes: Assam CM meets injured cops at hospital

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the injured police personnel at the hospital, a night after a bloody conflict broke out at the Assam-Mizoram border, killing five police personnel and injuring around 60 cops.

    Assam-Mizoram clashes

    The violence highlights the long-standing inter-state boundary issues in the Northeast, particularly between Assam and the states that were carved out of it.

    "Visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital to meet injured police officials & directed doctors to ensure best treatment to them. Asked to send seriously injured personnel for higher-level treatment by air ambulance on priority," said Biswa after meeting the cops.

    Assam-Mizoram chief ministers were locked in a war of words on Monday, blaming each other's police for the violence, and sought the intervention of the central government.

    Zoramthanga accused the Assam Police of resorting to lathi-charge and lobbing tear gas shells while Assam Police claimed that a large number of "miscreants" from Mizoram were indulging in stone pelting and had attacked the Assam government officials.

    Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164 km long border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

    assam mizoram himanta biswa sarma

    X