Assam Floods: 9 dead, over 6 lakh affected in 27 districts

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 18: Heavy rains for the last five days have triggered massive flooding and landslides across Assam, claiming at least nine lives so far. Around 6.6 lakh people spread over 27 districts of Assam, have been hit by the floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains in the state.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said the number of affected people has touched 6 Lakhs across 27 districts from over 4 lakh people in 26 districts.

Cachar is the worst-hit district with 96,697 affected people while 88,420 and 58,975 people are reeling under the deluge respectively

Torrential rainfall and landslides in the past few days have eroded sections of roads and railway tracks in Assam's Dima Hasao district affecting road and rail connectivity to the Barak Valley region of the state, officials informed on Sunday.

A review meeting was held at Chief Secretary's Conference Hall in Guwahati on Tuesday for taking stock of the current situation in Dima Hasao, Hojai, Cachar and other Barak Valley districts in the state affected due to severe floods and landslides since last few days, ANI reported.

The meeting were maintenance of supplies of essential food items to the affected districts, especially Dima Hasao, reopening of the National Highway connected to the affected districts, uninterrupted electricity supply and maintaining the communication network (voice and data) were discussed in the meeting.

The government has requested the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to restore the road connectivity from Guwahati to Haflong with immediate effect to ensure that the supplies and other essential commodities reach Dima Hasao district. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been requested to airdrop the most essential supplies like rice, daal, and medicines to Dima Hasao district by tomorrow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Assam of all assistance from the Central government even as the state administration has been pursuing measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the affected areas and restore communication channels.

Earlier during the day, Sarma held a meeting via video-conferencing with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, and appealed to him to facilitate smooth movement of relief goods and materials from Assam to the flood-hit Barak Valley districts through roads passing through the hill state. Sangma assured the Assam government of all support and cooperation in this regard.

In another meeting chaired by Sarma on the flood scenario, directions were issued to the officials concerned to ensure there is no shortage of essential commodities in the flood-hit districts.