Maharashtra political turmoil: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs likely to be shifted to Assam from Surat

Assam flood situation grim, schools to observe early summer vacation

India

pti-Deepika S

Guwahati, Jun 23: In wake of the current flood situation, the Assam government on Thursday preponed Summer Vacation for school students by 5 days.

Issuing a notification, Education Department Secretary Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury said the vacation will now start on June 25 and end on July 25, instead of July 1 to July 31.

The vacation has been rescheduled for all elementary, secondary, senior secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.

"Most of the districts in the state are affected due to severe flood situation. Many schools are being designated as relief camps. A large number of schools are also affected and damaged due to flood, resulting in closure of schools causing academic loss," Choudhury said.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday with over 54.5 lakh people still affected and 12 fresh deaths reported. The toll due to the flood since mid-May is now 101.

Brahmaputra and Barak rivers along with its tributaries are in spate in most of the affected districts and vast tracts of land remained inundated in 32 of the total 36 districts in the state. The flood waters, however, receded in a few places.

Altogether 3658 persons were evacuated with the help of 276 boats across the state by NDRF, SDRF and other agencies during the day, according to the bulletin.

Over 14,500 marooned people have been rescued by the NDRF in 12 flood-affected districts of Assam.