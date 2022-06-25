YouTube
    Assam flood relief: Mukesh Ambani, son Anant donate Rs 25 crore

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Jun 25: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant have donated Rs 25 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to provide succour to people reeling under the devastating floods in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Reliance Industries Limited Managing Director for the gesture.

    "My deepest gratitude to Shri Mukesh Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani for standing with the people of Assam at this crucial juncture by donating Rs 25 crore to CM Relief Fund. We appreciate this kind gesture. This will go a long way in augmenting our flood relief measures," he tweeted.

    Several prominent personalities, including Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama, have donated to the relief fund. The Dalai Lama donated Rs 10 lakh from his Gaden Phodrang Trust, while Oil India Limited (OIL) has donated Rs 5 crore.

    T-series owner and music producer Bhushan Kumar has donated Rs 11 lakh while renowned singer Sonu Nigam has contributed Rs 5 lakh to the CMRF.

    Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have contributed Rs 5 lakh each to the CMRF. Assam is currently reeling under devastating floods affecting nearly 46 lakh people, and claiming 108 lives so far this year.

    assam floods mukesh ambani donation himanta biswa sarma

    Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9:21 [IST]
