Guwahati, Sep 5: A boat with about 45 passengers capsized in Brahmaputra river in North Guwahati on Wednesday. Police and SDRF teams have rushed to the spot. Two bodies have been recovered so far. The rescue operation is underway.

According to Assam Tribune, at least 20 persons, including students, are feared drowned after the country-made engine boat capsized.

More details awaited.