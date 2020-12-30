Assam assembly elections 2021: Two expelled Congress MLAs join BJP

Shah set to visit Assam: Many from Opposition likely to join BJP

Guwahati, Dec 30: Ahead of the Assam assembly polls early next year, the ruling BJP formally inducted two expelled Congress MLAs, Ajanta Neog and Rajdeep Goala, three days after the duo met Union home minister Amit Shah in Guwahati.

Neog and Goala were expelled by the Congress earlier for their alleged anti-party activities.

Golaghat MLA Ajanta Neog is a three-time former minister, and Lakhipur MLA Rajdeep Goala joined the BJP at a programme in the presence of the party's state unit chief Ranjit Kumar Dass and state's Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Banendra Kumar Mushahary, a former MLA of the Bodoland People's Front, also wore saffron.

Neog said, "I joined the BJP for its futuristic vision which is a must for us. Political parties without futuristic vision cannot move forward. It is unfortunate that the party I was associated with it has developed some gap with the people. I served the party selflessly for 20 years but circumstances compelled me to leave. As a new member I will contribute in whatever way possible to take the party forward, contribute towards achieving the party's mission for 2021."

Goala was critical of the Congress stating that it is directionless and has no discipline. "Congress has no vision," he asserted.

"I heartily welcome my colleague, former Minister, senior @INCAssam leader & MLA @AjantaNeog; Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala & ex BPF MLA Banendra Kumar Mushahary to @BJP4Assam. Attended the joining ceremony with State President @RanjeetkrDass & Party Karyakartas," Sarma, the BJP's face in the Northeast, tweeted.

The Congress, which had won 26 seats in 2016 is down to 20 in a House of 126 MLAs with the defections of Neog and Goala.