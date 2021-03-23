Congress just like elephant, has one teeth to show off, other to chew: Nadda

Assam assembly elections 2021: JP Nadda releases BJP's poll manifesto

Guwahati, Mar 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Assam on Tueday.

Nadda said that five years ago, Assam had become passive and had lost the ability to solve its problems. "Under Sarbanand Sonwal and the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, it has changed. We have been able to push the inclusive development of Assam," he said.

"We have gained momentum of development. We are standing for a big leap. With these aspirations, we have put our words in 10 commitments to the people of Assam," the BJP chief said.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

"We will stop illegal encroachments from Namghars and help them with Rs 2.5 lakh each for proper reconstruction. Under Mission Shishu Unnayan, we are committed to provide quality education. For girl child after class VIII, we will provide cycles as well," Nadda said.

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies AGP and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly. BJP had bagged 60 seats, AGP 14, and BPF 12 seats.

This time the BPF has joined the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away from the BJP-led BJP is contesting the polls in Assam in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) alliance.