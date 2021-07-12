Ashwini Vaishnaw gets thumbs-up from Ravi Shankar Prasad on IT rules

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 10: Former IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday gave his successor Ashwini Vaishnaw a thumbs up for "firmly reiterating the new IT Rules will empower safety and security of users".

    Ravi Shankar Prasad
    Taking to Twitter, Prasad posted, "Greetings to the new IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for firmly reiterating that the new IT Rules are designed to empower the safety and security of users against misuse and redress their grievances. Assuring to note that Twitter too has taken some steps to comply with the new rules."

    During his tenure, Prasad was engaged in a heated war of words with the social media giant which lost legal protection in India for failure to comply with the new rules.

    IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday debuted on Koo and said the recently introduced IT rules are empowering and will ensure responsible social media ecosystem in India.

    "Reviewed the implementation and compliance of Information Technology Rules, 2021 along with my colleague Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Ji. These guidelines are empowering and protecting users and will ensure a safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India," he posted.

    Twitter has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India, which mandates, among other requirements, the appointment of three key personnel -- chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with over 50 lakh users. All the three personnel have to be residents in India.

    Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 13:10 [IST]
    X