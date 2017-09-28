Ashok Chavan highlights threats to senior journalists, writes to Rajnath Singh

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress MP Ashok Chavan has raised concerns over threats to senior journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Ravish Kumar. The MP from Nanded has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking protection to both scribes in the wake of attacks on rationalists.

"NDA government has expressed its commitment to fundamental tenets of democracy, time and again. This is, in my view, an appropriate moment for you to walk the talk," Chavan wrote in his letter. Chavan highlighted that Rajdeep Sardesai of India Today and Ravish Kumar of NDTV are being threatened by sections of netizens for their views on television.

Deeming the trend 'extremely dangerous' Chavan has asked Rajnath Singh to intervene and stop the 'attack on the fought pillar of democracy'. The Congress leader claimed that the two senior journalists were doing their jobs in a democratic manner and threats attempting to silence their voices was not acceptable.

In a letter on Thursday, he has urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure that no physical harm is caused to the two journalists. "I urge you to take immediate action to hunt for those who are apparently fanatical minded enough to give such threats and book them under the law," he added.

Chavan has urged for swift action in this regard to set an example and stop yet another ignominy. He has sought the center's intervention to deter those indulging in violent means and practices.

OneIndia News