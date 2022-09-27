Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

“Success is where preparation and opportunity meets”, says sensational singer and Youtuber Pragati Tiwari

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 27: Yesteryear actress Asha Parekh will be the 52nd person to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Centre.

"I am honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognise & award Ms Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema," the Union Minister said in a statement.

The five-member committee of Asha Bhonsle, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon, Udit Narayan and TS Nagabharana have chosen her name for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema.

She will be presented the award on September 30. "The National Awards and Dada Saheb Phalke Award will be presented by President Draupadi Murmu to the winners on September 30," Thakur said.

The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

2020 Dada Saheb Phalke Award to conferred upon Rajinikanth

In 1992, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for her contribution to the field of cinema.

She began her journey in film industry as a child artist with 'Maa' in 1952. Well-known filmmaker Bimal Roy spotted her at a stage function and cast her in the said film at the age of 10. Parekh also appeared in his 'Baap Beti'.

However, she quit acting after working in a few films before deciding to try her luck again, this time as a heroine. She made her debut in the female lead role in "Dil Deke Dekho" in 1959, opposite Shammi Kapoor. Thereafter, she went on to act in many successful movies such as 'Dil Deke Dekho', 'Kati Patang', 'Teesri Manzil', and 'Caravan'.

The popular star of 70s and 80s, Parekh is considered one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema and worked in 95 movies.

Also a director and producer, Parekh had helmed the acclaimed TV drama 'Kora Kagaz' in the late 1990s. She had also served as the head of Central Board for Film Certification from 1998-2001.

Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 was conferred on Tamil actor Rajinikanth.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The recipient is selected by a committee consisting of eminent personalities from the Indian film industry.