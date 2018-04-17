Asaram Bapu rape case: Court to pronounce verdict on April 25

The Jodhpur High Court will on April 25 hear a plea by the Rajasthan Police to pronounce the judgement in a rape case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu to avoid any law and order situation in the city.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Rajasthan Police requesting the judiciary not to pronounce the judgment in the case from the court as it may lead to clashes between the security forces and the godman's followers in the court premises.

In its application, the police had stated that there would be a huge presence of Asaram's followers in the city on the judgment day and that the followers might indulge in arson after the pronouncement in the case.

The special SC/ST trial court had completed the final arguments in the case on 7 April.

(with PTI inputs)

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day