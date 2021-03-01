Asaduddin Owaisi questions PM Modi over Covishield's efficacy

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 01: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the efficacy of Covishield, which is one of the two anti-coronavirus vaccines approved by the DGCI for emergency use. The AIMIM leader, while citing a German government report has claimed that, Covishield is effective for those between 18 and 64 years and it doesn't work who are above 64.

"Everybody in the country will have to take coronavirus vaccine be it Covishield or Covaxin. I have one question, the German government said that Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India... the data published on the website of AstraZeneca says that it is good for people between 18 and 64 years. It is not effective on those above 64," he said.

What PM Modi said after taking first vaccine shot

"It is a coincidence that PM Modi received a Covaxin shot. I want to request the government to clear the confusion," the Hyderabad MP added and exuded hope that vaccine will reach every nook and corner of the country.

It can be seen that Covaxin is the second vaccine that has been granted emergency use nod by the DGCI. Covaxin is a fully indigenous vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.