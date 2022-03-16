All adults above 60 years of age can get booster doses from Wednesday, says Health minister

As vaccinations for 12-14 age group begins, PM Modi calls drive ‘people powered’

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: Today is an important day in India's efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The Centre will begin the Covid vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -14 years from today, while the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to senior citizens would be removed.

India's vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world, is science driven. We began work to createvaccines in early 2020, to protect our citizens and strengthen our fight against the pandemic, the PM said.

The manner in which our scientists, innovators and the private sector rose to the occasion is commendable. In late 2020, I had visited three of our vaccine manufacturers and got firsthand details of their efforts to protect our citizens, he further added.

In January 2021, we began our vaccination drive for doctors, healthcare and frontline workers. The aim was to ensure those at the forefront of the fight against COVID get proper protection at the earliest, PM Modi said.

In March 2021, vaccination was opened to those above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities. Later, the vaccination opened for all those above 18. It should make every Indian proud that the vaccines are free of cost for those who want it, the PM said.

Over the last year, India's vaccination drive has been people powered. Unlike other nations where we are witnessing a lot of vaccine hesitancy, people here have not only taken their doses but also urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This is heartening to see, the PM further added.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:12 [IST]