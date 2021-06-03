7 in a day: Number of terrorists gunned down in valley in 2021 stands at 31

As targeted killing of J&K BJP leaders continue, Lashkar front claims responsibility for latest attack

New Delhi, June 03: A front of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has claimed responsibility for the killing of a BJP councillor in Jammu and Kashmir.

The front of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which calls itself People's Anti Fascist Front claimed responsibility for the killing of Rakesh Pandita when he was visiting his friend's house in the Tral area of Pulwama district, officials said here. The front said that Pandita was involved in creating a network of informers.

If the Hindus believe that their evil designs can take roots in Kashmir, then it is delusional of a great magnitude. We have an eye on every activity and will deal with them appropriately, the release signed by the spokesperson of the front, Tanveer Ahmad Rather said.

Terrorists kill BJP leader in Pulwama, J&K

A group of three opened indiscriminate fire at the BJP leader Pandita around 10.15 pm, a police spokesperson said, adding that his friend's daughter also suffered injuries and was hospitalised in a critical condition.

According to the police spokesperson, Pandita was a "protected person" and had been provided with two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and a secured accommodation in Srinagar.

At the time of the incident, Pandita was without any PSO as he defied the standard operating procedure (SoP) and went to his native village in the south Kashmir district without his security.

Police have registered a case and investigation is in progress. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, besides why he was without any security at the time of the incident, the spokesman said.

Five BJP leaders were killed last year in a spate of targeted killings. After this, there was a review of the security arrangement and most of them had been provided with secured accommodation in Srinagar, the summer capital of the union territory.

