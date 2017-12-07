As Ram mandir politics heats up, Yogi terms Rahul’s temple visits in Gujarat as ‘hypocrisy’

Lucknow, Dec 7: The debate over building the Ram temple in the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh is fast taking centre stage in poll-bound Gujarat.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled on December 9 and 14. The results of the elections will be declared on December 18.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criticised the Congress over its "double standard" regarding the controversial issue of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

On Wednesday, when India marked the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Babri masjid, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tried to juxtapose the Congress' stand on building a Ram temple in Ayodhya and party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi's innumerable temple visits in poll-bound Gujarat in the recent past.

Yogi also slammed the Congress over veteran leader and advocate Kapil Sibal's stand in the Supreme Court on Tuesday where he asked the top court to defer the hearing of the Ayodhya title dispute case to July 2019 after the completion of the parliamentary elections.

In fact, on Tuesday, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Babri masjid, the Supreme Court decided to defer the commencement of final hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case to February 8, 2018.

"Congress aur Rahul Gandhi ka charitra ek baar phir janta ke saamne aa chuka hai. Rahul Gandhi Gujarat mein aake mandir mandir jaake Hinduon mein bhram ka prayas kar rahe hain (This exposes the character of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi to the public, once again. Rahul Gandhi by visiting temples in Gujarat is spreading confusion among the Hindus)," Yogi was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Ye aastha ke saath khilwaad hai. Aur Rahul Gandhi ka mandir mandir jaana paakhand ke siwa kuch nahi hai (It's playing with the faith of the people. And, Rahul Gandhi visiting temples is nothing but hypocrisy)," the UP CM added.

However, the Congress denied all the allegations levelled against the party over the Ram temple issue by the ruling BJP. The Congress accused the BJP of highlighting "non-issues" during the Gujarat elections.

As both the Congress and the BJP are fighting over the controversial subject of Ram temple, the case of which is still pending in the Supreme Court, it once again highlights how both the parties are trying to communalise the matter ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

OneIndia News