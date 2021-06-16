Govt gives 'one last chance' to Twitter to comply with new IT rules

As pressure mounts, Twitter appoints interim Chief Compliance officer in India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: Twitter said that it has appointed an interim chief compliance officer in India.

In a statement, Twitter said that an interim chief compliance officer has been retained. It will share all details of the appointment with the IT ministry soon, it said and added that the company will continue to make every effort to comply with the new digital media guidelines in India.

"We will keep the IT ministry apprised of progress at every step," the spokesperson said.

For not complying with new IT rules, Twitter loses legal shield

The Government had issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to "immediately" comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act.

Following this, Twitter had assured the Indian government last week that it is in advanced stages of finalising the appointment of Chief Compliance Officer as required under the new IT rules, and that it will submit additional details within a week. A Twitter spokesperson on Tuesday said the company continues to make every effort to comply with the new guidelines, and is keeping the IT Ministry apprised of progress at every step of the process.

An interim Chief Compliance Officer has been retained and details will be shared with the Ministry directly soon, the spokesperson added.

The move by Twitter assumes significance as the microblogging platform has been facing heat over delay in complying with the IT rules that mandate large digital platforms to undertake greater due diligence, and make them more accountable and responsible for the content that is hosted.

As per the rules, significant social media intermediaries -- those with over 50 lakh users -- are required to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel have to be residents in India.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 9:07 [IST]