As polling gets underway, PM Modi urges voters to come out in record numbers

New Delhi, Feb 14: As polling for the second phase began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes.

Polling is taking place in Goa and Uttarakhand. Voting is also underway for 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh which is witnessing polling in seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy, PM Modi said in a tweet.

Dear Goenkars. You have the power to change this corrupt system and make Goa corruption free. Please step out and vote for the future of your children today, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 7:57 [IST]