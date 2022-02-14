YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As polling gets underway, PM Modi urges voters to come out in record numbers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 14: As polling for the second phase began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes.

    As polling gets underway, PM Modi urges voters to come out in record numbers

    Polling is taking place in Goa and Uttarakhand. Voting is also underway for 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh which is witnessing polling in seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy, PM Modi said in a tweet.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Dear Goenkars. You have the power to change this corrupt system and make Goa corruption free. Please step out and vote for the future of your children today, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022 uttarakhand election 2022 goa election 2022

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X