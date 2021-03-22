As India stares at 'second peak' of Covid-19, Here's what states are doing

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 22: Amid the resurge in the Covid-19 cases in India, multiple states have started reintroducing restrictions, lockdown to curb the spread of new infections.

India added 90,797 cases of coronavirus in two days with 46,951 new infections being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far this year, the country stares at a likely second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the restrictions put in place by several states:

Maharashtra:

The government has extended the new coronavirus guidelines till March 31. Night curfew has been announced in at least 10 districts including Aurangabad, Amravati, Yavatmal, Jalna and Parbhani.

While drama theatres and auditoriums in the state have been asked to operate only at 50 percent of their capacity till 31 March, private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, will be allowed to function only at 50 percent of their capacity.

The state also announced stricter punishment for violators, including shutting down negligent theatres and auditoriums for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the central government.

Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh Police have invoked section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till April 30 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Celebratory firing at events such as weddings and consumption of liquor at public places has also been banned till April 30.

Punjab:

In the 11 worst-hit districts in Punjab, a complete ban has been ordered on all social gatherings, except for funerals and weddings, which will be allowed with only 20 people in attendance. This will be enforced from Sunday..

Rajasthan:

The Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew in eight cities and also made it mandatory for people visiting the state to carry a COVID-19 negative test report.

Madhya Pradesh:

In view of the spurt in coronavirus cases, the state government had on March 19 announced lockdown in these three cities every Sunday till further orders. Accordingly, the lockdown came into force at 10 pm on Saturday and will remain in force till 6 am on Monday. This is after 196 days that a complete lockdown is in place in Bhopal again.

But it is for the first time in the state capital that even petrol pumps, grocery shops, milk booths and vegetable markets are shut during the lockdown.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel held a meeting with state ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in the state following which all educational institutions and anganwadis were ordered to remain closed till further notice.

Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced night curfew will be imposed in the state in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decided to close restaurants, bars, discos, pubs and gyms at 10 pm throughout the state, Tamang said in a social media post.

Vehicles too will be barred from plying in the state after 10.30 pm, Tamang said.