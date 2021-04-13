YouTube
    As India-China stalemate continues, top IAF officers grouping to be held this week

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 13: The Indian Air Force Commanders would group this week and discuss the operational capabilities and challenges.

    The meeting comes in the wake of the tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The top leadership of the IAF would meet for three days at the commanders' conference which would be inaugurated by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

    The meeting comes after the 11th military commander level talks between India and China were held last week. On Friday, the military commanders of both sides held a meeting that began at 10.30 am and ended at 11.30 pm. The Chinese side did not agree to pull back troops at patrolling posts 15, 17 and 17A in the Hot Springs-Gogra-Kongka La areas.

    On Saturday a statement from India said that both sides agreed to resolve issues. "It was highlighted that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for two sides to consider deescalation forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable progress in bilateral relations," the statement read.

    "The two sides agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols," a statement by the Defence Ministry read.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the next round of talks would take place after consulting with the political leadership. The talks did not go as planned and several unresolved issues remain. However, it is important to keep talking and find solutions at the earliest, the source also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 9:50 [IST]
    X