As farmers refuse to budge, ISI continues to make attempts to sabotage the protests

New Delhi, June 26: The Intelligence Bureau has yet again warned that the ISI and its proxies will try to sabotage the ongoing farmer protests. The Delhi Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been alerted about the same.

In the wake of the potential threat, three Metro Stations in Delhi will remain shut from 10 am to 2 pm as a precautionary measure and this step was taken following an advisory from the Delhi Police.

News agency ANI reported that the officials have sent a letter to the police warning that the ISI proxies based in Pakistan may try to sabotage the farmers' protest that has been ongoing since the past 7 months. The Delhi Police have tightened security and made adequate arrangements, while also replying manpower outside the Metro stations, ANI reported.

This is not the first time that the ISI has tried to push its elements to sabotage the protests. In December, the IB had issued an alert stating that Pakistan based Khalistani groups are being pushed by their handlers to exploit the farmers' agitation in Punjab in a bid to revive militancy in the state.

In January too the ISI had made attempts to infiltrate the protests. The Intelligence Bureau had warned that pro-Khalistan elements backed by Pakistan's ISI would look to hijack the protests and disrupt peace in Delhi.

The Delhi Police said in January that over 300 Twitter handles had been traced to Pakistan that were created to sabotage the rally. The proscribed outfit, Sikhs for Justice has been threatening strikes and has even tried to influence the farmers' protest on several occasions.

The CISF control room had allegedly received a call from the SJF in which message of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's message was played. The SJF has been staging protests outside the Indian consulates at UK, US and Canada stating that they are backing the farmers' protests.

Both the IB as well as the Delhi Police have warned that the pro-Khalistan groups will look to disrupt peace. A close watch is being kept especially on the social media, where attempts would be made to spread false news and instigate the people.

"Over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. There are inputs about the same from different agencies too. It will be a challenging task for us, but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over," Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) had said.

He had also said that mischievous elements can create a law and order situation. The 308 Twitter handles originating from Pakistan have been pushing hashtags linked to the farmers' protest and the tractor rally, he also said.

Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 8:12 [IST]