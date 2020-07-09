As dis-engagement continues, Chinese remain in aggressive posture at Depsang Plains

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: The Chinese PLA has withdrawn around 1.5 kilometres in the Galwan sector. It has dismantled tents and armoured personnel carrier has been pushed back.

Further the withdrawal process has also begun at Gogra and Hot Springs, the China Study Group, a high-powered panel of the government has noted. This CSG is a high powered panel, which advises the government on policy matters with regard to China. The group has also reviewed details of the disengagement by the PLA at Galwan, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso.

The meeting was held following the video conference of the Special Representatives of both countries, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi.

The group comprises senior most bureaucrats, intelligence agencies and members of the armed forces. During the meeting the CSG also discussed the steps to be taken next for the de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control.

While disengagement continues at various points, the Chinese remain in an aggressive posture at Depsang Plains. However the air activity by the Chinese has reduced considerably in the Ladakh sector. Its troops remain fully deployed in the depth areas of Xinjiang and Tibet. A build up across the Arunachal Pradesh Line of Actual Control has also been noticed.